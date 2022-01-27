Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee CONFIRMED to star in the new thriller drama 'Gyeongseong Creature'

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will be uniting for the new thriller drama 'Gyeongseong Creature'. On January 27, the upcoming drama announced that Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee have been confirmed as the leads, and filming has officially started.

Set in the dark era of the Spring of 1945, 'Gyeongseong Creature' is a thriller about two young adults who face off against a creature and fight for survival. It is penned by Kang Eun Kyung of the 'Dr. Romantic' series and directed by Jung Dong Yoon of 'Stove League.'

Park Seo Joon is all set to portray Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy man of Bukchon who is very insightful and knows the way of the world. His sociable personality also makes him a well-known figure through Bukchon. Cast opposite him is Han So Hee who takes on the role of Yoon Chae Ok. Since she was young, she has learned how to get by in life with her father as they journeyed through Manchuria and Shanghai. Having survived through terrible situations, she is skilled at working with guns, knives, and all sorts of machinery. She also searches for missing people.

Yoon Chae Ok comes to Gyeongseong (Seoul’s name during Japanese colonial rule over South Korea) to track down her mother who disappeared 10 years ago and ends up meeting Jang Tae Sang, whose life perspective changes upon meeting Yoon Chae Ok. Jang Tae Sang faces what he has hidden away deep in his heart and begins to change as he thinks about what it means to 'live like a human'.

'Bad and Crazy' fame actor Wi Ha Joon has been cast for the role of Kwon Joon Taek, who is Jang Tae Sang’s best friend. He was born with a silver spoon but feels hostility toward his pro-Japanese family. Their common values brought them close.

Both Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee expressed their deep gratitude and excitement for being part of this interesting project put together by a talented team of writers, directors and staff members. 'Gyeongseong Creature' is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

