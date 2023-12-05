Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee go undercover in a world corrupted by human greed in Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix’s upcoming K-drama, has released additional stills of the much-anticipated drama ahead of its premiere, featuring prominent actors such as Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Jo Han Chul, and more. Set against the grim backdrop of Spring 1945, the series will narrate the tale of an entrepreneur and a sleuth forced to grapple for survival as they confront a monstrous entity spawned from human greed.

New stills of Gyeongseong Creature

In Gyeongseong Creature, Park Seo Joon takes on the role of Jang Tae Sang, the wealthiest individual in Gyeongseong and the owner of the Golden Jade House pawnshop. Possessing a naturally sharp insight and a keen understanding of navigating the world, Tae Sang has access to all the information he requires. His life takes a turn when he becomes entangled in the search for Ishikawa's missing mistress. This quest leads him to cross paths with Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee) and her father, Yoon Joong Won (Jo Han Chul).

Han So Hee portrays the character of Yoon Chae Ok in Gyeongseong Creature, a skilled investigator known for her ability to locate missing individuals, with rumors suggesting she can even find those who have passed away. In her quest to uncover clues about her missing mother, she ventures to Gyeongseong and strikes a deal with Jang Tae Sang.

Advertisement

Together, Tae Sang, Chae Ok, and Joong Won embark on an infiltration mission into Ongseong Hospital, suspected to be the last known location of the disappeared individuals. As they delve into the secrets of this mysterious place, tainted by the greed of those more monstrous than actual monsters, they find themselves entangled in a struggle for survival.

More about Gyeongseong Creature

Director Jung Dong Yoon emphasized that the backdrop of Spring 1945 in Gyeongseong Creature prompts a crucial question about the allegiances each character should uphold and the final sides they choose to take.

Writer Kang Eun Kyung elaborated on the storyline, pointing out that the fundamental dilemma of prioritizing either survival or humanity leads to a nuanced exploration of good and evil, dependent on the choices characters make regarding their own sides.

Expressing excitement about the compelling script, Park Seo Joon praised it as perfect, while Han So Hee remarked, "It’s a script that makes viewers curious about the start of the story," building anticipation for the forthcoming drama. Gyeongseong Creature is set to premiere Part 1 on December 22, with Part 2 scheduled for release on January 5.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Gyeongseong Creature to Sweet Home 2: 10 K-dramas releasing this December