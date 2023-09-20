Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Gyeongseong Creature's production team's staff member passes away

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer Gyeongseong Creature who is currently filming the second season of the upcoming drama suffers an unfortunate event. One of the staff members from the upcoming drama's production team is said to have passed away from causes unknown. The entire team of the drama is at a loss for words.

Netflix issues statement on production team member's passing

In an exclusive report put out by the South Korean media outlet, it was conveyed that the staff member who passed away was working in the props team division under the current production responsible for filming the second season of Gyeongseong Creature. The causes surrounding the sudden passing of the crew member are not known. The South Korean police have requested the National Forensic Service for an autopsy to be conducted to determine the exact cause of his passing. A Netflix representative shared a statement with the South Korean media outlet saying, " We cannot help but feel sorry for the deceased, and we hope they may rest in peace. We also would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased."

About Gyeongseong Creature

Currently, the filming for the show's second season is in process. The first season of the drama will air in December 2023. The story of the show is set in 1945 during the Japanese rule over South Korea, when Gyeongseong, which is an old name given to Seoul, was in one of its darkest eras. It tells the story of people who confront a strange creature that is born out of greed and fight for their survival. The main cast of the show includes Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Jun, Soo Hyun, Jo Han Chul, and Kim Hae Sook.

