Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee’s Gyeongseong Creature renews for season 2

Gyeongseong Creature Set in the spring of the tough 1945 days, it takes on a thriller genre filled with hurdles in the path of two young adults who have lived very different lives. Being written by the same person who helmed the 'Dr. Romantic' series and directed by Jung Dong Yoon of 'Stove League’, it has shown a tough frontline.

Gyeongseong Creature is an upcoming K-drama that has piqued the interest of the masses for its intriguing storyline and the star cast. To be led by Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, it will be built on a long running storyline that seems to get more interesting as it happens.

Cast

Park Seo Joon stars in the role of Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy man with sharp informant skills. His amicable nature and good looks make him a known figure in the land and his popular pawnshop becomes the centre of a mystery involving missing people. Han So Hee takes on the role of Yoon Chae Ok, a fierce woman in action. She is savvy with guns, knives and all sorts of weapons having been through testing times while journeying with her father. She has gotten by on her own and joins the search for the missing people. Wi Ha Joon takes on the character of the tough nut Gwon Jun Taek, the best friend of Jang Tae Sang. Claudia Kim is Maeda, the mistress of the family that rules the Gyeongseong area. Kim Hae Sook is a butler at the pawnshop, Nawol Daek while Jo Han Chul as Yoon Joong Won is Yoon Chae Ok’s father.

Season 2

According to reports, Gyeongseong Creature was renewed for a season 2, even as the first season had not premiered. The filming is expected to start early next year. Netflix responded to the claims saying that indeed season 2 is being produced however the shootig schedule has not been decided so far.