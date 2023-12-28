Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's Gyeongseong Creature soars to top global rankings on Netflix amid mixed reviews

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee led Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 stormed to global acclaim, dominating Netflix charts within days of its release on December 22, signaling its rise as a compelling international sensation despite being non-English content.

Gyeongseong Creature earns global acclaim on Netflix

Netflix's Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 has made an exceptional impact in the streaming world. Within four days of its release, it soared to the top of global rankings on Flix Patrol, claiming the first position in Netflix's TV series category with a remarkable 541 points.

This triumph extended across 15 countries, including Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. Moreover, it secured places in the top 10 in 85 nations, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and India, attaining a notable third position in Japan.

Netflix's official data further highlighted this success, revealing that Gyeongseong Creature garnered 3 million views and 24 million viewing hours within just three days, from December 22 to 24. Despite being a non-English production, this outstanding performance secured the series a solid third place in Netflix's Global TOP 10 TV category.

The show's rapid ascent to the summit of global viewership, its widespread appeal across diverse regions, and its substantial streaming figures in a short span underscore its compelling narrative and resonance with audiences, solidifying its status as a breakout hit in the realm of international entertainment.

Take a look at the trailer for Gyeongseong Creature here:

All you need to know about Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon's Gyeongseong Creature

Amidst the historical backdrop of Seoul during Japan's colonization in 1945, Gyeongseong Creature emerges as a riveting South Korean web series. Helmed by writer Kang Eun Kyung and directors Chung Dong Yoon and Roh Young Sub, the storyline blurs the boundaries between life and death. Released globally on Netflix on December 22, 2023, the series unfolds in two parts, with Part 1's seven intense episodes setting the stage for Part 2's conclusion on January 5, 2024.

At its core, the show boasts a vibrant ensemble cast. Park Seo Joon leads as Jang Tae Sang, an influential figure and owner of Geumokdang, Gyeongseong's leading pawn shop. His character, a prominent informant in the city's underworld, navigates the complexities of the era. Han So Hee portrays Yoon Chae Ok, a proficient expert in locating missing persons, entangled in an enthralling pursuit that drives the plot forward. Soo Hyun's portrayal of Yukiko Maeda, the mistress of a dominant family ruling Gyeongseong, adds layers to the series' intricate and compelling narrative.

