Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's period horror Gyeongseong Creature teases theme in striking new poster

Netflix's upcoming series Gyeongseong Creature, starring actors Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon, has unveiled a new poster. The confirmed premiere dates for the upcoming horror period dramas are December 22 for Part 1 and January 5, 2024, for Part 2.

Gyeongseong Creature’s new poster

The K-drama's poster heightens the sense of fear, depicting individuals clad in masks and armor, wearing raincoats and breathers, carrying a substantial sealed container through the ominous hospital hallway. Amidst them, rows of uniformed figures brandish weapons, adding to the unsettling, dark, and wary atmosphere within the allegedly dreadful hospital.

The poster's muted design and interior visuals contribute to its stressful ambiance. The poster fits right into the period-horror-themed drama. The text at the top of the poster indicates the time setting: "Spring of 1945." Just below it, the caption reads, "There were humans and creatures in a hospital of Gyeongseong." The color scheme enhances the eerie undertone, with an overarching desaturation aligning perfectly with the vintage horror genre. The absence of warm hues effectively intensifies the sense of terror, leaving a lingering impression that the monsters are lurking nearby as if peering back at the viewer after a prolonged gaze. Overall, the poster leaves you with an unsettling feeling making you scared with anxiety while anticipating what's coming next.

The highly anticipated series Gyeongseong Creature is set to unfold in two parts. Part 1, consisting of seven gripping episodes, is scheduled to premiere on December 22. Subsequently, Part 2 will follow on January 5, 2024, featuring the remaining three episodes. Each episode of this upcoming drama will have a duration of 60 minutes.

More about Gyeongseong Creature

The highly anticipated drama Gyeongseong Creature is set for its release on December 22. Directed by Jung Dong Yoon, known for his work on the popular workplace sports drama Hot Stove League, and written by Kang Eun Kyun, renowned for hits like the Dr. Romantic series, Where Stars Land, and What Happens to My Family, the horror action series is set in the grim era of 1945.

The narrative follows a man and a woman, Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) and Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee), as they battle for survival against monsters. Jang Tae Sang, a prosperous businessman with humor and keen insight, serves as the town's best informant.

Meanwhile, Yoon Chae Ok, skilled at adaptation and survival, makes a living finding missing people. Her return to Gyeongseong (Seoul during the Japanese era) is driven by the quest to locate her missing mother, intersecting her path with Tae Sang. As they follow traces of a mysterious serial murderer, shocking secrets unravel, and they must grapple with the struggle for survival.

Watch the teaser here-

