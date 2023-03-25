Park Seo Joon and IU starrer Dream cast in talks to appear in Na PD’s The Game Caterers

On the afternoon of March 24th, the movie 'Dream' team, including Park Seo Joon and IU, will appear as a group on the YouTube entertainment 'The Game Caterers' led by Na Young Seok PD in April. Previously, while the appearances of actors such as Park Seo Joon and IU were discussed, it was decided to proceed with filming in mid-April after adjusting the recording date.

'The Game Caterers' is an entertainment delivery service business trip program in which a veteran game expert with 20 years of experience visits anywhere in the country with the concept of 'Wherever a game is needed, if you call me, PD will run!' Every time it is released, it is recording a huge number of views. Park Seo Joon boasted a deep relationship with PD Na Young Seok from 'Youn's Kitchen' to 'Seojin's', and also appeared in 'The Game Caterers' with the members of 'Seojin's' to present big fun. In addition to this, Jeon Do Yeon and Seol Kyung Gu of the Netflix movie 'Kill Boksoon' recently finished recording, and the movie 'Emergency Declaration' team appeared ahead of the release.

The movie 'Dream', in which Park Seo Joon and IU teamed up this time, depicts the story of Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon), a former soccer player with no concept, and Somin (Lee Ji Eun or IU), a producer without passion, challenging impossible dreams with homeless ragtag national team players. It is a new work by director Lee Byung Hun, who directed the 10 million 'Extreme Job', and stars Kim Jong Soo, Ko Chang Seok, Jung Seung Gil, Lee Hyun Woo, Yang Hyun Min, Hong Wan Pyo, and Heo Jun Seok.

In the tvN entertainment program 'Seojin's', which aired on March 24th, a restaurant business machine was drawn. Lee Seo Jin hears the breaking news that Choi Woo Shik, an intern who went to the market to shop, and BTS’ V are shopping for clothes, and is very angry. The unexpected clothes shopping incident of 'Interns' causes an aftershock of employee evaluation, and Lee Seo Jin speaks bitterly of V's strengths and weaknesses with director Jung Yumi, general manager Park Seo Joon, and intern Choi Woo Shik from the president's perspective.

