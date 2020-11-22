Park Seo Joon and IU starrer Dream wraps filming schedule in Korea; Eyeing Hungary or Colombia for filming

Park Seo Joon and IU's upcoming sports-themed movie Dream has wrapped its additional filming in Korea. The movie is likely to head to either Hungary or Colombia to wrap its overseas schedule.

Park Seo Joon and IU are currently working on their upcoming movie Dream. The sports-themed movie sees the Itaewon Class star playing a footballer placed on disciplinary probation owing to an unfortunate turn of events. He turns coach for an unconventional team to train them for Homeless World Cup. On the other hand, Hotel Del Luna alum plays a producing director dreaming of success via the documentary on the unusual team. The movie began filming earlier this summer and now, it has been reported that Dream has completed its Korean schedule.

According to Sports Seoul, Park Seo Joon and IU starrer film has wrapped the additional filming this month. The movie, which began filming in May, wrapped its primary Korean schedule in August. However, the team reunited in November to complete additional filming. While the local schedule is over, a portion of Dream is set to be shot overseas.

The movie's cast and crew are likely to head to Hungary or Colombia for the remaining shoot. It is said that the team is monitoring the situation, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and plan their schedule accordingly. The team eyes the summer of 2021 for the overseas schedule. For the unversed, Dream is directed by Extreme Job helmer Lee Byung Heon. Back in June, via Soompi, the director said, "I’m excited for the time I’ll be spending as Hong Dae. I’ll do my best to deliver a great film to viewers." IU and Park Seo Joon also opened up about their experience of working on the movie. Read more about it below:

