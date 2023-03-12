Park Seo Joon and IU’s Dream to premiere soon? Estimated release date out

‘Dream’ is an upcoming Korean language film that will be led by a fresh pair of actors as Park Seo Joon and IU’s chemistry is being highly anticipated. On March 12, according to Korean media outlets, it was reported that the sports-drama film is eyeing a release date in the next month. Originally aiming for a May 2023 release, it is now expected that ‘Dream’ will likely release sometime in late April.

About Dream

The story follows a ‘Homeless World Cup’ where people who have never even kicked a football in their lives, form a team and challenge it for a meaningful win. Football player Yoon Hong Dae will be appointed as the coach for a special national soccer team when he ends up facing a disciplinary probation following an unpleasant incident. He leads the team in order to guide them to possible victory. The character will be played by ‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon. Meanwhile, IU will be embodying Lee So Min a broadcasting station producing director. She is tasked with filming a documentary about this setting between Yoon Hong Dae and the team, who grow together and come to trust each other. Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Jong Soo and Ko Chang Seok have been confirmed as some of the supporting actors. 'Dream' began filming in May 2020 in South Korea and wrapped it on April 13, 2022, in Hungary.

It is known that the movie 'Dream' is tentatively preparing for release on April 26, 2023.

About Park Seo Joon

The actor is one of the most sought-after in the Korean entertainment industry following his success in shows like ‘Fight My Way’, ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’, and ‘Itaewon Class’. He is set to star in an upcoming MCU production, ‘The Marvels’ along with participation in film ‘Concrete Utopia’. Other than that, he is set to appear in two seasons of Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’.

About IU

The songstress is successfully building her filmography with hit releases starting from ‘Dream High’, ‘The Producers’ to ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘My Mister’ and, ‘Hotel del Luna’. She is set to appear in the role of Ae Soon in the upcoming K-drama ‘You Have Done Well’. Recently it was reported that IU may once again join forces with BTS’ SUGA for another collaboration song.

