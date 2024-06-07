Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, Lee Seo Jin and more work tirelessly to bring authentic ‘gomtang’ to Iceland in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 teaser; Watch

Jinny’s Kitchen, the popular cooking variety show starring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, Go Min Si and Jung Yu Min is making a return with season 2 in June 2024.

Ahead of its premiere, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 has dropped a new teaser previewing how the team is working tirelessly to bring the authentic flavors of the Korean dish ‘gomtang’ to Iceland.

Watch the newly unveiled teaser of Jinny’s Kitchen 2 and see Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and more being in awe of Lee Seo Jin’s ‘gomtang’

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 latest teaser previews Lee Seo Jin’s famous recipe of authentic Korean beef bone soup ‘gomtang’ or ‘kkori gomtang’ blowing away the minds of Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si and others.

Lee Seo Jin along with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, and Jung Yu Mi in season 2 of Jinny’s Kitchen works tirelessly to bring the authentic flavors of ‘gomtang’ to Iceland.

Toward the end of the trailer, we see customers of all ages being in love with the dish and enjoying it to their heart’s limit.

The exciting new teaser also gives audiences a glimpse of Lee Seo Jin’s unwavering love for ‘gomtang’ which began ten years ago in the show ‘Three Meals a Day’ and has been growing since. And finally, his recipe of ‘gomtang’ has become a permanent menu item at Jinny’s Kitchen in Iceland. The dish’s warm and hearty flavors fit nicely with the chilly winds of Iceland.

Advertisement

Watch the full Jinny’s Kitchen 2 teaser here:

Know more about Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 will premiere on Prime Video in selected regions and tvN in South Korea on June 28, 2024, at 8:40 PM KST (5:10 PM IST).

In season 2, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi along with the new addition Go Min Si opened the restaurant’s second branch in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

Go Min Si joins the Jinny’s Kitchen 1 cast as a new intern hence replacing BTS’ V who couldn’t join this upcoming season due to military enlistment.

Meanwhile, the cast will try to bring the authentic flavors of South Korea to Iceland and fans are excited to see them in action.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon wraps up Jinny's Kitchen 2 filming; shares hilarious summary in new PHOTO update