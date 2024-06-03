Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, more preview dreams, hopes, and youth in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 teaser; see here

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 starring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi has already confirmed its premiere date. The popular cooking variety show’s second season has also unveiled its first teaser, heightening the excitement among viewers, enthusiastically waiting for the show.

On June 3, through Amazon Prime Video Singapore’s X (Twitter), Jinny’s Kitchen 2 released its first teaser. The cast ensemble including Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, and Go Min Si previewed their hopes and dreams in the teaser, while also delivering a sneak peek into the exhausting daily routine as Jinny’s Kitchen employees.

Watch the first teaser of Jinny’s Kitchen 2 here:

Know more about Jinny's Kitchen 2

Set in the picturesque Nordic region of Iceland, in Jinny’s Kitchen 2, the previous season’s cast embarks on an overseas adventure, opening a new branch of their K-food joint.

Joining with last season’s stars Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Jung Yu Mi is Go Min Si. She will be taking on the intern position alongside Choi Woo Shik, replacing BTS’ V of last season, who is unable to join the cast due to military enlistment.

Meanwhile, Lee Seo Jin will transform into a savvy owner in Season 2, continuing his last season's novice journey in Bacalar, Mexico. Park Seo Joon will join hands with him as the manager of his restaurant, while Jung Yu Mi will act as the supervisor of the kitchen.

With this star-studded cast, last season’s PD Na Young Seok is expected to elevate the narrative for Jinny’s Kitchen 2.

In particular, there’s much expectation surrounding his second collaboration with this cast, as he is quite renowned for helming the popular reality show 2 Days & 1 Night.

The filming of this upcoming season has already been completed by March 31. Jinny’s Kitchen is now confirmed to premiere on June 8 at 8:40 p.m. KST (5:10 p.m., IST) as a tvN program. Global audiences can catch up on the show via Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, fans eagerly wait to witness the stars unfold their dreams in Iceland’s chilly weather while warming the hearts and stomachs of the guests with Korean delicacies.

