Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, others are under pressure due to huge line of customers in Jinny’s Kitchen 2 new teaser: Watch

Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Lee Seo Jin are returning with a second season of the hit variety show Jinny’s Kitchen in June. Jinny’s Kitchen 2 ahead of its premiere has dropped another exciting teaser raising expectations.

The new teaser shows the stars Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, and more under pressure due to bustling customers pouring in at the restaurant.

In new developments, Jinny’s Kitchen 2 has unveiled a new interesting teaser giving a glimpse of the heavy rush at the restaurant in Iceland. The teaser begins with Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi discussing the icy and chilly weather of Iceland where they have opened a new branch of their restaurant.

While discussing that they have come quite far this new season, the cast says who will come to the restaurant in such cold. But to their utter surprise, before they blink an eye, the restaurant begins to fill with a huge rush of customers.

The customers keep pouring in one after the other as Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, Jung Yu Mi, and Lee Seo Jin revel under pressure to service them all the authentic flavors of Korea like kkori gomtang.

Soon, Choi Woo Shik comes in with more surprising news that customers have formed a full big line outside. In the end, Lee Seo Jin goes outside to inform some of the customers that they can not serve all of them, ‘no table today’.

Watch Jinny Kitchen 2 new teaser here:

Know where to catch the premiere of Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Jinny’s Kitchen 2 will be premiering on June 28 and fans are excited to see their favorite stars in the hustle and bustle of working at a restaurant once again. Jinny’s Kitchen will premiere on tvN and TVING in South Korea and Prime Video for all the fans worldwide.

This time around the cast of Jinny’s Kitchen will be seen in the chilly weather of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík.

