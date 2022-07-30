Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik & Peakboy share BTS images from ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ fishing session

Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and BTS’ V form the talented set of friends- Wooga Squad. A group of five that has stuck together since first being formed in 2018 to today when they have each other’s back. The Hallyu fans went berserk when they learnt that a new show starring these five friends is set to release.

We are in the second week of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ and the fans have been treated to some very happening and fun content that is set to keep them happy for days. As Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik join the squad belatedly, they are met with warm food and even warmer hugs. Soon, the five head out to have a fun time in the middle of the sea where riding on a boat, they take part in fishing.

Waves splashing around them, V also made a comment about how this healing nature of fishing is the reason why fellow BTS member Jin enjoys it so much. Soon, baits on their rods the five begin to fill their buckets with halibut, all surprised with the large amounts they are able to catch.

As the episode aired, Choi Woo Shik was the first to share a selfie from that day. Dressed in an orange beanie, he can be seen making a cheek heart.

Soon, Peakboy also shared his share of the catch and called himself the ‘Fishing King’ to which Park Hyung Sik called him “Halibut King” and Park Seo Joon adorably asked him why he wasn't sleeping.

The bickering continued on Park Seo Joon’s own photo from the day. Peakboy commented calling him cute and Choi Woo Shik continued the joke, asking him why he wasn’t sleeping himself. Park Hyung Sik also nodded towards their new nickname for the eldest member, “Our Joon-ie”.

