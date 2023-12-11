Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik with Wooga Squad bid farewell to loving dongsaeng BTS V for military enlistment

‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ actor Park Seo Joon shared a heartfelt farewell on social media as BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) commenced his military service today. The heartfelt post, featuring a black-and-white snapshot, depicts a genuine and emotional moment among the Wooga Squad, a tight-knit group of friends in the Korean entertainment industry.

Wooga Squad’s love for BTS’ V

The photo exudes a genuine sense of camaraderie and affection as Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy, and V stand together, forming a close-knit circle. V, the youngest member, stands at the center, radiating a warm and endearing smile. The monochrome filter adds a nostalgic touch, underscoring the solemnity of the occasion.

The emotional caption accompanying the post, translated into English, reads, "Take care, youngest one."

The evident bond among the Wooga Squad members makes the image particularly heartwarming. Each member is captured in a candid moment, expressing their affection for the Love Me Again singer. The genuine camaraderie is palpable as they share smiles, with hands touching and expressions reflecting a mixture of pride, warmth, and fondness for their friend embarking on a new chapter.

Advertisement

BTS V’s note for ARMYs

The artist behind Slow Dancing shared a heartfelt message with his fans, expressing love and admiration as he prepares to enter military service. Posting on Weverse, he conveyed his anticipated feelings of missing the fans and the regret of not creating more memories together.

He wrote, “I think I’m going to miss you so much. To be honest, it’s a real shame that I can’t have any more happy memories with ARMYs for some time, if it wasn’t for that one thing it would be okay, but not being able to see ARMYs is the hardest. For a long time that is 18 months, I will become healthy and come back so ARMYs, please take care of your health too. And if day by day you find things to be happy about, I’ll appear once again line tada! I’m here! And also I have prepared various things for during those 10 months so please look forward to it.”

Meanwhile, RM is also enlisting today along with V. Jungkook and Jimin will enlist tomorrow i.e. December 12.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat