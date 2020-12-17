Park Seo Joon cuts a personalised macaroon on birthday; Wooga Squad's Peakboy, Itaewon Class stars show love

Park Seo Joon celebrated his 32nd birthday this week. On the occasion, the actor was presented with a personalised macaroon and received wishes from Wooga Squad member Peakboy and Itaewon Class co-stars.

Park Seo Joon turned 32 on December 16. The Itaewon Class actor has been busy with his upcoming movie Dream opposite singer-actress IU. However, the actor was showered with birthday wishes from across the globe. Before his big day could come to an end, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture holding a macaroon in his hand. Park Seo Joon was surrounded with birthday party decorations featuring balloons, a huge macaroon shaped balloon and other decorations while he knelt in the middle of the setup.

The South Korean star was seen wearing an all-black ensemble. His gaze was fixed on the macaroon while a smile spread across his face. While the macaroon was not evident in his post, Dorong Bakery's Instagram account revealed they had baked a customised macaroon for the Fight for My Way star. In images shared by the account, it was revealed that the actor was presented with a macaroon replica of his Instagram display picture.

Park Seo Joon shared the picture to thank everyone for their wishes. His fellow Wooga Squad member Peakboy liked the picture before he went to the comments section and added celebrations emoji. Itaewon Class star Ryoo Kyung Soo took to the comments section and wished his Hyung. Ahn Bo Hyun also wished him a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Kim Dong Hee showered his love by liking the picture.

