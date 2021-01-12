  1. Home
Park Seo Joon doubles up as an interviewer for best friend aka soccer player Son Heung Min

Park Seo Joon slipped into the shoes of an interviewer for his best friend aka soccer player Son Heung Min. The latter recently became the first Asian to score 100 goals in the Premier League.
You've seen him as an actor. You've also seen him as a presenter. Now, Park Seo Joon slipped into the shoes of an interviewer. The Dream actor has reportedly doubled up as an interviewer to interview his best friend, aka ace soccer player Son Heung Min. PSJ donned the new hat on the request of the sports star. As reported by My Daily, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome Entertainment confirmed the actor held an online interview with the player recently. 

NAVER previously revealed that an interview will be released to commemorate Son Heung Min’s 100th goal. For the unversed, Son became the first Asian to score 100 goals in the Premier League on January 1. The milestone was achieved in a match between Tottenham vs. Leeds United FC. It has been revealed that the Itaewon Class star posed the questions at Naver Partner Square and Son Heung Min responded to them from Tottenham’s training ground in London. 

It is reported that many fan questions have been included as part of the interview. This includes questions like “the most memorable goal” and “thoughts about being evaluated ‘world-class'". Son has reportedly shared a more in-depth story during his chat with Park Seo Joon. The interview will premiere on January 12. 

While we cannot wait to see the two friends come together and talk about all things soccer, this isn't the first time Park Seo Joon will publically support the soccer player. In the past, Park Seo Joon watched the soccer player in action during a match in England. The two have also shared photos on Instagram which shows their bond. 

