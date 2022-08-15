Park Seo Joon flexes BTS’ V’s popular Mute Boston bag; Shares pics with Wooga Squad from vacation

Wooga Squad comprising Park Seo Joon, BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy vacationed together during the harsh winters of South Korea, in a warm place filled with their laughter. Their shenanigans were captured by the team at HYBE who converted it into a variety show, ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’.

After 4 weeks of fun at the expense of the five, the show aired its last episode on August 12 as they parted ways with words of praise for each other and gratitude towards the program. Following this, actor Park Seo Joon who is the oldest of the pack shared some images from their time where the five can be seen snapping some adorable polaroids. The actor tagged the rest of them and thanked the fans who congratulated him on his 11 years of an acting career.

Check out the post below.

In the following post, he shared a mirror selfie in a unique pose. Dressed in a yellow and white shirt, beige shorts, and some funky sneakers, he seemed to be pointing towards something. However, his followers soon noticed another interesting item in the photo. A Mute Boston bag lay at the bottom with a cap on it. Yes, the same one that BTS member V designed earlier in the year as a part of BTS’ artist-made collection.

Selling like hot cakes on its release, the pre-orders for the uber-stylish bag were sold out twice. It is great to see that the BTS member decided to give the highly in-demand piece to the actor and we wonder if the rest of the Wooga Squad members own one as well.

