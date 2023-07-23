Park Seo Joon fuels romancing Brie Larson rumors in The Marvels; Watch duo dancing it out in new trailer

Park Seo Joon is gearing up to make his MCU debut in the upcoming film The Marvels and all the attention of his massive fan following has been directed to the role the 34-year-old will be playing, It is rumored that Park Seo Joon will be the romantic interest of Brie Larson’s character Carol Danvers. The new trailer of The Marvels has given another look at his upcoming role in the film.

Park Seo Joon in The Marvels trailer

In the 2 minutes 20 seconds long trailer, Park Seo Joon’s appearance is very brief much like the last time, lasting only for a couple of seconds, succeeding in keeping up with the anticipation around the actor’s character. While Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, will be reprising their well-known roles of Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), and Photon (Monica Rambeau) respectively, bets are being placed on the Itaewon Class famed star’s role in the franchise.

Check out the new The Marvels trailer below.

Appearing at the 1 minute 37 seconds mark, Park Seo Joon can be once again seen with long hair, dressed in a fine attire fit for his rumored role of a prince as he can be seen dipping Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in a dance sequence where the two alongside multiple other couples move to the high tempo beat. The Korean star is expected to play Yan D' Aladna or Prince Yan if the comic inclinations are to be believed.

About Park Seo Joon’s role in The Marvels film

It is believed that the What's Wrong with Secretary Kim actor will be an ally of Carol Danvers, engaged to him according to rumors, and will help her stabilize her position on the planet of Aladna. So for no further details have been revealed about the new character which will mark his Hollywood debut and has been a long-awaited release for the Korean star’s fans. The Marvels has been announced to be released on November 20, 2023, worldwide with growing curiosity about Prince Yan and Park Seo Joon’s introduction to the popular multi-billion dollar superhero franchise.

