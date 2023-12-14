Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and more radiate bright smiles with dark undertones in Gyeongseong Creature posters

The character posters for Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's upcoming Netflix K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature, have been unveiled. Taking place during the challenging period of Spring 1945, the series will narrate the tale of an entrepreneur and a sleuth, navigating the struggles for survival while confronting a monster spawned from human greed.

New character posters for Gyeongseong Creature

In the newly revealed posters for Gyeongseong Creature, characters showcase their diverse charms set against the scenic backdrops of Geumokdang, Bonjeong Street, and Ongseong Hospital. Leading the visuals is Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon), Gyeongseong's top informant, radiating dignity as the proprietor of Geumokdang, the city's premier pawn shop. His confident expression mirrors the ambitious and assured demeanor befitting the leader of Gyeongseong's bustling black market.

Moving on, Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee), an adept tracker skilled in locating missing and, at times, even dead individuals, confidently perches on a motorcycle, sporting a bright smile. This intriguing poster raises questions about her purpose in Gyeongseong, adding an air of mystery to her character.

The Geumokdang team, including the cheerful Mrs. Na Wol (Kim Hae Sook) and the amiable Gu Gap Pyeong (Park Ji Hwan), beams with bright smiles in front of the Geumokdang establishment. This hints at a familial connection with the shop owner, Jang Tae Sang. Standing alongside them is Yoon Chae Ok's father, Yoon Jung Won (Jo Han Chul), projecting a resolute determination to locate his wife, who disappeared a decade ago.

Advertisement

Moreover, Yukiko Maeda (Claudia Kim), Lieutenant General Kato (Choi Young Joon), and Ichiro (Hyun Bong Sik) don enigmatic smiles set against the atmospheric backdrop of Ongseong Hospital. This intensifies the intrigue surrounding the undisclosed secrets harbored by the hospital. In stark contrast to the inviting ambiance and the characters' gentle smiles, the torn posters marked with bloodstains foreshadow the impending and desperate struggles for survival during the dangerous spring of 1945.

Check out the posters here-

More about Gyeongseong Creature

Director Jung Dong Yoon, striving to capture moments of joy and warmth amid adversity, skillfully portrays the emergence of hope within the challenging realities faced by characters in this dangerous era. Through the genuine emotions and laughter of the cast, he brings to life the optimism that thrives even in tough times. Additionally, he highlights the flip side of glamour, exposing that behind the surface of splendor, more ominous and unsettling events are taking place. This adds to the anticipation for the intense drama that unravels a significant secret.

Gyeongseong Creature is set to premiere its first part on December 22, with the second part scheduled for release on January 5.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee go undercover in a world corrupted by human greed in Gyeongseong Creature