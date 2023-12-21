Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee-starrer Gyeongseong Creature: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee-starrer Gyeongseong Creature is one of the most awaited K-dramas of 2023. As seen in the official trailer and stills, this fantasy historical thriller takes the viewers back to the chaotic era of 1945, where the people fight a fierce battle against mysterious creatures born out of human greed.

Letâ€™s dig into the depths of the character, plot, release schedule and what to expect from the show!

Gyeongseong Creature release date

Gyeongseong Creature will be released in two installments. The first part, comprising seven episodes, is scheduled to premiere on 22 December 2023, while the remaining three episodes will be out on 5 January 2024.

When and where to watch?Â

Gyeongseong Creature will be available on Netflix. The first part will be rolled out on Friday (22 December).

Cast and Crew

Gyeongseong Creature takes place in the dark era of 1945 when Korea was under Japanese colonial rule. Korean superstar Park Seo Joon portrays the role of Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy and arrogant pawn shop owner. He is also an informant who is well aware of the current happenings in the city.

Advertisement

Actress Han So Hee assumes the role of Yun Chae Ok, a bounty hunter who is looking for her missing mother. She is a strong woman who is adept at using knives, shooting guns, and has other impressive skills.

The lead duo, Jang, Tae Sang and Han So Hee, join hands to investigate a case where a couple of people go missing in the mysterious Ongsung Hospital. The duo will uncover the truth of the sudden disappearance of people and save humanity from the unknown monsters.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the two brilliant actors together on-screen for the first time. Park Seo Joon has given impeccable performances through previous projects, including a disaster-based movie Concrete Utopia (2023), an action film The Divine Fury (2019), and more. Meanwhile, actress Han So Hee is one of the promising young talents, known for playing bold and badass characters in shows, such as The World of the Married (2020), and My Name (2021).

Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon also stars in the historical drama as Kwon Joon Taek, who is a soldier and Jang Tae Sangâ€™s close friend.

Other notable cast members include Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, Choi Young Joon, and Park Ji Hwan.

Summary of Gyeongseong Creature

The series is set against the backdrop of 1945 in Gyeongseong (the capital city of Korea, which is nowadays called Seoul). It follows the story of two individuals who come across some strange monsters and they set off on a mission to hunt down these creatures who wreak havoc in the Ongseong Hospital.

It is an enthralling narrative full of suspense and high-octane action as the characters try their best to survive and protect themselves from the monstrous disaster.

Other details

The trailer of Gyeongseong Creature reveals the characters in vintage looks and the actors have indulged in intense fighting sequences for the show. During the press conference, the actress Han So Hee shared that she suffered a minor facial injury while filming the series. The cast also highlighted that the show is a unique blend of historical elements and creature-survival genre.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Han So Hee says her â€˜greedâ€™ got her injured on Gyeongseong Creature set with Park Seo Joon