Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee-starrer Gyeongseong Creature: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more
Gyeongseong Creature is a monster-themed historical drama starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in the lead roles. From the plot to release date, hereâ€™s everything you need to know about the show!
-
Gyeongseong Creature part one will premiere on Netflix on 22 December 2023
-
The second part will be rolled out on 5 January 2024
-
The fantasy historical drama stars Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee as the main leads
Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee-starrer Gyeongseong Creature is one of the most awaited K-dramas of 2023. As seen in the official trailer and stills, this fantasy historical thriller takes the viewers back to the chaotic era of 1945, where the people fight a fierce battle against mysterious creatures born out of human greed.
Letâ€™s dig into the depths of the character, plot, release schedule and what to expect from the show!
Gyeongseong Creature release date
Gyeongseong Creature will be released in two installments. The first part, comprising seven episodes, is scheduled to premiere on 22 December 2023, while the remaining three episodes will be out on 5 January 2024.
When and where to watch?Â
Gyeongseong Creature will be available on Netflix. The first part will be rolled out on Friday (22 December).
Cast and Crew
Gyeongseong Creature takes place in the dark era of 1945 when Korea was under Japanese colonial rule. Korean superstar Park Seo Joon portrays the role of Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy and arrogant pawn shop owner. He is also an informant who is well aware of the current happenings in the city.
Actress Han So Hee assumes the role of Yun Chae Ok, a bounty hunter who is looking for her missing mother. She is a strong woman who is adept at using knives, shooting guns, and has other impressive skills.
The lead duo, Jang, Tae Sang and Han So Hee, join hands to investigate a case where a couple of people go missing in the mysterious Ongsung Hospital. The duo will uncover the truth of the sudden disappearance of people and save humanity from the unknown monsters.
Fans are eagerly waiting to see the two brilliant actors together on-screen for the first time. Park Seo Joon has given impeccable performances through previous projects, including a disaster-based movie Concrete Utopia (2023), an action film The Divine Fury (2019), and more. Meanwhile, actress Han So Hee is one of the promising young talents, known for playing bold and badass characters in shows, such as The World of the Married (2020), and My Name (2021).
Squid Game star Wi Ha Joon also stars in the historical drama as Kwon Joon Taek, who is a soldier and Jang Tae Sangâ€™s close friend.
Other notable cast members include Claudia Kim, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul, Choi Young Joon, and Park Ji Hwan.
Summary of Gyeongseong Creature
The series is set against the backdrop of 1945 in Gyeongseong (the capital city of Korea, which is nowadays called Seoul). It follows the story of two individuals who come across some strange monsters and they set off on a mission to hunt down these creatures who wreak havoc in the Ongseong Hospital.
It is an enthralling narrative full of suspense and high-octane action as the characters try their best to survive and protect themselves from the monstrous disaster.
Other details
The trailer of Gyeongseong Creature reveals the characters in vintage looks and the actors have indulged in intense fighting sequences for the show. During the press conference, the actress Han So Hee shared that she suffered a minor facial injury while filming the series. The cast also highlighted that the show is a unique blend of historical elements and creature-survival genre.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Han So Hee says her â€˜greedâ€™ got her injured on Gyeongseong Creature set with Park Seo Joon
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: â‚¹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more