Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon and more confirmed as ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ cast

Claudia Kim, who has become a known face in the world following her participation in the MCU creation, ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ will embody Maeda. She will act as the mistress of a powerful that exhibits their prowess in Gyeongseong and gets involved in a series of disappearances.

‘Gyeongseong Creature’ is an upcoming K-drama set in the spring of 1945. Earlier, it was confirmed that Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will be leading the show as Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok. On September 28, the cast lineup was revealed by Netflix, confirming a release in 2023.

A known face to K-drama lovers, Kim Hae Sook will act as a butler of Golden Jade House- the pawnshop, Nawol Daek- an aid to Jang Tae Sang. Meanwhile, Jo Han Chul will play the role of Yoon Chae Ok, Yoon Jung Won. He is on the hunt for his wife who first went missing about 10 years ago.

Wi Ha Joon of ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Little Women’ fame will take on the role of Gwon Jun Taek. An independent soldier in turbulent times, he is also the best friend of Jung Tae Sang, joining him for a search in the area.

Previously, it was revealed that the character of Jung Tae Sang is of the wealthiest in the region. He owns a pawnshop, and gets entangled in a mysterious case involving missing people. Yook Chae Ok is a woman who has the know-how of survival in the dangerous world, having flashy skills of machinery as well as fighting weapons including guns and knives.

