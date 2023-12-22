Park Seo Joon, Han So Heeâ€™s love blossoms amid danger in new poster of Gyeongseong Creature ahead of premiere

Gyeongseong Creature has released a new poster featuring leads Han So Hee and Park Seo Joon ahead of its premiere today on December 22.

Gyeongseong Creature
  The thriller period drama is set to air its first part today on December 22 at 1:30 PM IST

Gyeongseong Creature, Netflix's upcoming series, has released a captivating romantic poster featuring its two main characters. Headlined by Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee, the show narrates the compelling tale of an entrepreneur and a sleuth as they confront a world where monsters are born out of human greed, navigating challenges for their survival.

New poster for Gyeongseong Creature

On December 22, ahead of Part 1's debut, the dramaÂ Gyeongseong Creature shared a special poster, offering a sneak peek into the heartwarming, new-found developing romance between Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) and Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee). Amidst falling flower petals, the couple's faces reflect wounds and blood, conveying a mix of sadness and fear in their embrace.Â 

Park Seo Joon gazes ahead with determination and fear of the unknown, while Han So Hee, teary-eyed, locks eyes with the viewers. The poster artfully combines beauty and melancholy, foreshadowing the couple's struggle for survival in a dangerous world as they strive to shield each other. Jang Tae Sang's urgent plea, "Please don't die," is met by Yoon Chae Ok's tearful response, "Please remember me," providing a glimpse into the upcoming complexities of their character dynamics.

More about Park Seo Joon and Han So Heeâ€™s dynamics

Park Seo Joon, offering insight into the characters Tae Sang and Chae Ok, noted that initially, they start off as enemies. However, as misunderstandings between them gradually unravel, a sense of kinship and compassion emerges, leading to the growth of deeper feelings towards each other.

Likewise, Han So Hee shared her perspective, stating that when Chae Ok first encounters Tae Sang, there's uncertainty about trusting him. Yet, over time, a connection develops, and despite their vastly different life experiences, she finds herself seeing a reflection of her own self when looking at him.

Park Seo Joon expressed admiration for his collaboration with Han So Hee, highlighting that he drew a lot of inspiration from her. He credited her for contributing to the creation of excellent on-screen chemistry between their characters.

In return, Han So Hee commended Park Seo Joon's dedication, recalling how he remained immersed in his role as Tae Sang on set. She emphasized that his commitment made it effortless for her to stay focused and perceive him authentically as Tae Sang from Chae Ok's perspective during filming.

The first part of the thriller period drama Gyeongseong Creature is scheduled to premiere on December 22 at 5 PM KST 1: 30 PM IST, with the second part set for release on January 5.

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee-starrer Gyeongseong Creature: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

