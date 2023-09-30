Park Seo Joon is ready to save the day in international poster for The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and more

South Korean actor and top star, Park Seo Joon is all set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Previously scheduled for July 2023 release, the upcoming Hollywood title The Marvels will now premiere in November this year. The makers of the film recently dropped the star-studded international movie poster offering fans a glimpse into the characters. Park Seo Joon will star alongside Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and many more.

Park Seo Joon makes Marvel debut in dazzling new poster for The Marvels

The Concrete Utopia star is set to make an astounding addition to the select lineup of Korean celebrities who ventured into Hollywood with full force. Park Seo Joon catches attention in the newly released poster for The Marvels, sporting a regal outfit and holding a sword with a dominating aura. His character is placed alongside the primary actors of the franchise’s next hinting towards his significant role in the film. While the Itaewon Class star’s role is still kept under the wraps it is speculated that he might take up the role of Prince Yan, a superhero from the Marvel comics.

Park Seo Joon's character in The Marvels

Reportedly, the South Korean star will be seen stepping into the shoes of Prince Yan, a prominent character from the Marvel Comics. Prince Yan is the the ruler of a musical planet called Aladna where everyone has to sing in order to communicate with each other. In the forthcoming film, his character will be shown as a close ally of Captain Marvel. After much anticipation and excitement revolving around his mysterious character, the franchise offered a glimpse of Yan D'Aladna through a cinematic trailer in April 2023. Since then, fans have been desperately waiting for the big day.

The Marvels release date

After continuous delays and postponement, The Marvels is set to release in theatres on November 10, 2023. Park Seo Joon, will be the third Korean star after Korean actress Claudia Kim who appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and actor Ma Dong Seok who starred in Eternals (2021) to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

