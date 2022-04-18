Park Seo Joon & IU’s ‘Dream’ completes filming schedule

‘Extreme Job’ fame director Lee Byeong Heon helmed movie ‘Dream’, starring actors Park Seo Joon and IU, has completed its filming schedule! The filming for the movie began in May 2020 and reportedly completed the filming schedules set in South Korea in November 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and overlapping schedules of the cast, however, the overseas filming schedules were postponed to March 2022.

Nearly two years after filming began, the overseas filming in Hungary wrapped up on April 13, 2022. ‘Dream’ is reportedly set to greet audiences in theatres later this year, after completing post-production.

Starring Park Seo Joon as a football player turned coach, Yoon Hong Dae, and IU as a producing director (Lee So Min), in charge of making a documentary about Yoon Hong Dae’s team, ‘Dream’ also includes actors Kim Jong Soo, Go Chang Suk, Jung Seung Gil, Lee Hyun Woo, Yang Hyun Min, Hong Wan Pyo, Heo Joon Suk, and Lee Ha Nee, in the line-up. Actor Kang Ha Neul will also be making a cameo in the movie.

Upon the wrapping up of the filming schedule for ‘Dream’, director Lee Byeong Heon shared with a South Korean media outlet, that the final result was “created by great efforts over a long period of time.” The director also shared, “I will also work hard on post-production to complete a film that can successfully relay our intended message to viewers.”

Actor Park Seo Joon also shared his comments about the movie ending, saying, “The long journey of ‘Dream’ finally ends today. It is a bit sad now that it is ending, but I am very thankful that we were successfully able to complete the filming. I hope the audiences will give it a lot of love.”

Meanwhile IU remarked, “This was my first time filming a feature-length film. I think I will remember it for a long time as I made even more memories than any other project. It was also a good experience for me personally as I felt myself becoming more bright and carefree when acting as So Min. I hope audiences will smile a lot with ‘Dream’ and also feel its warmth.”

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Why 2NE1’s reunion at Coachella 2022 was iconic; CL weighs in on her decision to have Bom, Dara & Minzy join