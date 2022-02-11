Park Seo Joon & IU’s ‘Dream’ to resume filming in March

Upcoming football themed movie called ‘Dream’, stars actors Park Seo Joon and IU in lead roles. Directed by Lee Byeong Heon of ‘Extreme Job’ fame, the movie is expected to release later this year. There have been multiple delays in the production and filming of the project so far, so this comes as welcome news to fans of the two who have been earnestly waiting for updates.

According to recent reports, ‘Dream’ will resume its filming this March as the cast and crew is expected to leave South Korea and head overseas. The filming in their homeland began in May, 2020 and was reportedly completed by November, 2020. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and differences in schedule of the actors, in July 2021 it was revealed that the shooting had been postponed.

‘Dream’ is the story of a football player named Yoon Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon), who after an incident gets a probationary sentence, having to coach people who know nothing about football. The team handed over to him is made up of homeless people who will be competing in the Homeless World Cup. Lee So Min (IU) is a producing director who will be incharge of making a documentary about Yoon Hong Dae’s team. Kang Ha Neul will be making a free-of-charge cameo in the movie.

Fans have been thrilled about the movie ever since the lead cast was announced, hoping they get to see this fresh pairing on the screen soon!

