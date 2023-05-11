Park Seo Joon, IU’s sports film Dream crosses 1 million moviegoers in just 16 days; Cast celebrates success

According to Plus M Entertainment, 'Dream' recorded a cumulative audience of 1,000,877 on the morning of May 11th. It has been 16 days since it was released on April 26th. Among Korean films released this year, it is the second time since 'Negotiation' that the number of cumulative audiences has exceeded 1 million. However, like 'Negotiation', 'Dream' also failed to break even. With a production cost of 13.9 billion won, 'Dream' has a break-even point of 2.2 million.

Dream’s achievement:

'Dream', which debuted at No. 1 at the box office on the first day of its release and signaled a good start, came down from the top with the release of Super Mario Bros. Since then, 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3' was released and fell to third place at the box office. From the second week of release, the audience started to decline and in the third week, the number of daily audiences has fallen to the 10,000 level. In fact, breaking through the break-even point has become difficult.

About the movie:

'Dream' is a movie depicting the story of Hongdae (Park Seo Joon), a former soccer player with no concept, and Somin (IU), a producer without passion, challenging impossible dreams with homeless ragtag national team players. Director Lee Byung Hun, who succeeded in 10 million box office hits with 'Extreme Job', will direct the film, and Park Seo Joon and IU will play the lead roles.

Park Seo Joon:

Hongdae, played by Park Seo Joon, is a character who always harbors an inferiority complex to his rival Sungchan (Kang Ha Neul), whom no matter how hard he tries. Because of this, at the beginning of the play, he commits things he should never have done as a soccer player. When asked if there was a moment when he sympathized with Hongdae, Park Seo Joon replied that he also had a moment when he felt inferior and had a complex. During his debut, due to repeated failures at auditions, he had thoughts in his mind that 'Isn't this his path?’, keeping him awake at night.

