Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, Ahn Bo Hyun & more display adorable smiles in ‘Youth MT’ teaser

'Youth MT', which boasts a splendid lineup that cannot be seen anywhere else in Korea, has released four youth cuts and behind-the-scenes productions that give you a glimpse of the visual chemistry of the trending actors. Looking at the released 15-second teaser video, Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoojung, Jinyoung, Chae Soobin, and Kwak Dong Yeon of the ‘Love In The Moonlight' team, which says 'No jams are not allowed', are filling every cut with their liveliness as they gather together.

The appearance of the 'Love In The Moonlight' team, who are happy to say, "I like this one," as they quickly change to a playful expression even after taking a cool pose, suggests the atmosphere of those who will not lose their joy throughout.

On the other hand, in the youth four cuts of the 'Itaewon Class' team, who came to chew on 'Youth MT' after Itaewon, one can feel the tremendous high tension of the team leader Park Seo Joon. As much as it depicts the 'hip' rebellion of young people, it contains their own individuality in the angle in the photo. The chemistry of the 'Itaewon Class' team, which is 'hip' even when taking pictures, is raising expectations.

Finally, the youth of the 'The Sound of Magic' team, who will make 'Youth MT' enter. It is said that the teamwork of Ji Chang Wook, the team leader who leads entertainment novice Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, Ji Hae Won, and Kim Bo Yun, stood out throughout the photo shoot. This makes the MT of ‘The Sound of Magic' team, which boasts a strong chemistry between the members, even more curious. As such, 'Youth MT' is expected to show friendship that transcends the team in various games and penalties based on the chemistry of each team.

TVING’s original 'Youth MT' will be released for the first time on TV on Friday, September 9th.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTOB’s Sungjae gets the opportunity of a lifetime in the 1st teaser for ‘Gold Spoon’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.