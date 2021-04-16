Park Seo Joon joins Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young for new disaster film titled, Concrete Utopia

Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun to begin filming for their new disaster film, Concrete Utopia today!

We cannot get enough of Park Seo Joon! The talented and handsome actor who enthralled us with his amazing performance as the righteous Park Sae Royi in the hit drama Itaewon Class is back with a new project - a film! Yes, that's right. Park Seo Joon joins Lee Byung Hun of Mr Sunshine fame and Park Bo Young for a new disaster film titled Concrete Utopia.

For those uninitiated, Concrete Utopia is a new disaster-thriller film about the aftermath of a disastrous earthquake that has had devastating effects on the residents of the apartment complex, Hwang Goong Apartment. It is loosely based on the second part of the webtoon titled Joyful Outcast (Pleasant Neighbors) and directed by Uhm Tae Hwa. The film is about how the only surviving residents of Hwang Goong Apartment start life afresh after the massive earthquake destroys their lives forever. Lee Byung Hun plays Young Tak, the fearless and decisive leader of Hwang Goong Apartment who is determined to protect the residents of Hwang Goong Apartment.

Park Seo Joon will be taking on the role of Min Sung, a hard-working civil servant and a devoted husband who assists Young Tak in taking care of the surviving residents of Hwang Goong Apartment. With time he becomes braver and more confident in his abilities. Park Bo Young plays Myung Hwa, Ming Sung's wife. She is a nurse by profession and uses her skills to aid the injured. She is calm and collected in the most stressful situations and has a loving heart.

According to a report carried out by Newsen, the producers of Concrete Utopia officially commenced filming today and the producers of the film celebrated the happy occasion by releasing official pictures from the star-studded cast’s first table read of the film. In the pictures we can see Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun seated together, intently reading the script and getting into their characters. The actors expressed joy in filming together and shared excitement in essaying their respective parts too.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian fan expresses how Park Seo Joon’s bonding in Hwarang makes her respect and love him more

Are you excited to watch Park Seo Joon in Concrete Utopia? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×