Park Seo Joon & Kim Da Mi starrer ‘Itaewon Class’ gets a Japanese remake

JTBC's ‘Itaewon Class’ first premiered on January 31, 2020, amidst chatter for the fresh pairing of Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi as well as the unique hairstyle donned by the ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’ actor. His side buzz created a lot of interest and the teasers dropped with much fervor from fans.

Running for a total of 16 episodes the revenge driven tale of Park Sae Royi (Park Seo Joon) and his unlikely love story with Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da Mi) sought high viewer ratings and a continued interest throughout its course. So much so that the drama was awarded at multiple ceremonies including, Baeksang Arts Awards, APAN Star Awards as well as the Asian Television Awards where it scored the Best Drama nod.

Now, the distribution company, JTBC has confirmed that the drama has been signed for a Japanese remake where the team would collaborate with Kakao Entertainment, Kross Pictures and a Japanese broadcasting company for the remake. Named ‘Roppongi Class’, the webtoon was released earlier and now will see a series remake of the originally Korean webtoon. It is said to have been converted into a 13-part show, releasing this summer.

This becomes the latest update from JTBC as it hands over the creation rights for its famous dramas, the last one being ‘Something in the Rain’ that was confirmed for an Indian remake in February.

