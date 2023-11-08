'Park Seo Joon may be the most famous person...': Brie Larson on working with Korean actor in The Marvels

Park Seo Joon's latest venture The Marvels is all geared up for its release on November 10. The actor famed for his performances in Itaewon Class, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and more, made his Hollywood debut with this superhero franchise. Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel expressed her feelings on working with Park Seo Joon in The Marvels.

Brie Larson opens up about working with Park Seo Joon in The Marvels

On November 4, Marvel Korea released a video on YouTube in which the cast of The Marvels gave short interviews and opened up about their experiences working on the film. Leading actor Brie Larson shared that she feels that Park Seo Joon may be the "most famous person" she has ever worked with in her life.

Park Seo Joon also expressed that he is also very fascinated that he'll be making an appearance in the film. He even shared that everything was very surprising and unreal for him as well.

More about The Marvels

The Marvels is set to be released on the big screen on November 10. The film follows three women who have superpowers. Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel will be teaming up together in the film. Park Seo Joon takes on the role of Prince Yan of Aladna. His character belongs to a planet where everyone sings and rhymes to communicate. On this planet, only women could choose their partners but Prince Yan abolished this practice.

According to the comics, Prince Yan and Captain Marvel have a wedding. Park Seo Joon would be seen in a whole new avatar in the movie. His looks revealed in the latest trailer created a buzz among netizens and was met with mixed reviews. The film was released on November 8 in South Korea. Fans were disappointed as despite taking on a crucial role, Park Seo Joon only appeared on the screen for a mere few minutes. A YouTuber noted down the timings of the actor's appearance and reported that it was less than 3 minutes.

