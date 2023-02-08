Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun starrer Concrete Utopia unveil first teaser posters

Concrete Utopia announces the beginning of a world view called 'Concrete Universe'. On February 7th, Lee Byung Hun released a poster. Lee Byung Hun added the hashtags 'Concrete Utopia' and CONCRETEUTOPIA. Directed by Uhm Tae Hwa, the movie 'Concrete Utopia' is a disaster thriller that tells the story of survivors gathering at the only remaining imperial palace apartment in Seoul, which was devastated by the earthquake.

Lee Byung Hun took on the role of Young Tak, a temporary resident representative who leads the Imperial Palace Apartment with firm determination and action in a crisis situation. He is a character who does not hesitate to take any risks to protect his apartment from outsiders. Park Bo Young takes on the role of Myeong Hwa, a former nurse. He is a person with warm humanity and strength who calmly takes care of the injured even in extreme situations. In 'Concrete Utopia', along with Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young, Park Seo Joon also appears. Park Seo Joon plays the role of Myeong Hwa's husband, Min Seong. Min Seong catches the eye of Young Tak and becomes his strong supporter after being selected. He was a faithful husband and civil servant, but faced with a crisis, he changed drastically.

Concrete Utopia:

In addition, Park Ji Hoo, Kim Seon Young and Kim Do Yoon also joined. Park Ji Hoo and Kim Do Yoon took on the roles of Hye Won and Do Gyun, residents of the Imperial Palace Apartment, and Kim Seon Young played the role of Geum Ae, the president of the Women's Association of the Imperial Palace Apartment. The late Na Cheol also appears.

On the other hand, 'Concrete Utopia' has been serialized through Lezhin Comics since 2014, and is the second part of 'Pleasant Neighbors' of the webtoon 'Pleasant Bullying' by Kim Soong Nyung, who drew acclaim and popularity by drawing naked human figures changing in the face of unexpected disasters. It is a newly adapted work based on the original. It announces the beginning of 'Concrete Universe', which is set in a world devastated by an unknown earthquake.