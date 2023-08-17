Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Young starrer Concrete Utopia goes as Korean film submission to 94th Academy Awards

The 2023 South Korean disaster film Concrete Utopia has entered the race for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards (The Oscars). The film has been breaking records at the Korean box office and will now serve as Korea’s official submission for the Oscars.

What is the film Concrete Utopia really about?

The film is a post-apocalyptic thriller depicting the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in South Korea. Set in Seoul, the movie portrays a city left in ruins by the earthquake's impact. Amidst the destruction, the Imperial Palace Apartments in Seoul stands as a lone building amidst the wreckage, offering refuge to those who managed to find shelter within its walls.

Yeong-tak, portrayed by Lee Byung-hun, emerges as a leader for the inhabitants, receiving assistance from Min-seong, played by Park Seo-joon, a public servant, and his nurse wife Myeong-hwa, portrayed by Park Bo Young. However, a tense standoff ensues between the insiders and the outsiders, with the former prepared to take any measure necessary to protect their sanctuary.

The film is loosely based on Part 2 of the popular webtoon Joyful Outcast. It is directed by Um Tae-hwa, who previously won the Best New Director award at the 54th Grand Bell Awards in 2017 for his debut film, Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned (2016). Concrete Utopia marks his second directorial endeavor.

Concrete Utopia is already breaking records

Concrete Utopia was released on Wednesday, August 9th. By August 12th, the Korean Film Council announced that the film had officially attracted a total of 1.1 million moviegoers, achieving this milestone in just 4 days. By August 15th, it had even dethroned the summer blockbuster 'Smugglers,' becoming the top-grossing film with over two million moviegoers in attendance. The movie's earnings in the first eight days since its release are estimated to be around 16.2 million US dollars.

Concrete Utopia is also gearing up to take part in the 48th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month. The film secured a unanimous vote from the jury at the Korean Film Council, cementing its position as the designated entry for the Academy Awards. Concrete Utopia adds to the roster of more than 30 South Korean films that have been submitted for potential recognition in the Best International Feature category over the course of the country's history.

However, as of now, merely three of them have advanced to the shortlist prior to the ultimate five nominations. Lee Chang-dong's Burning in 2018, Bong Joon-ho's Parasite in 2019, and Park Chan-wook's "Decision to Leave" in 2022. Among these, Parasite stands as the sole South Korean film to secure a nomination within the final five contenders and emerge victorious in this category.

