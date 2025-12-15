Park Seo Joon picks if he would attend BTS' V or Park Hyung Sik’s marriage should they fall on same day

Actor Park Seo Joon is currently promoting his K-drama return with romance drama Surely, Tomorrow (Waiting for Gyeong-do). During an appearance on a chat show, he was asked about his friend group, Wooga Squad, which comprises himself alongside fellow actors Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik, as well as BTS member V and musician Peakboy. A tight-knit bunch, the 36-year-old was quizzed on which one of his friends he would choose over the other should they both have their wedding ceremonies on the same day. The actor has an interesting response, showing how he loves all of them equally.

Park Seo Joon reveals the truth behind his friendship with V and Park Hyung Sik

Appearing on the Coupang Play reality show, Dabang Sisters, hosted by Lee Soo Ji and Jung Yi Rang, Park Seo Joon played a Balance Game where a particularly difficult question caught him off guard. The former asked the star with a smile, “On the same day, at the same time, V’s wedding VS Park Hyungsik’s wedding. Whose wedding are you going to?” The actor confidently replied, “I’m not going [to either]. I think I’ll go on a trip that day. I’d rather disappoint both of them.”

Park Seo Joon appeared shocked about if he ever had to pick between his two best friends, he’d rather not pick either of them and disappoint them both, rather than having them think he prefers one over the other. This only goes on to show their very close relationship, which has been built for many years now, especially since they met on the sets of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, which marked the BTS member’s debut acting project.

About Surely, Tomorrow

The story of Surely, Tomorrow follows two people, Lee Kyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), whose love story spans three encounters. After failing to stay together twice, they reunite in their thirties as an entertainment journalist covering a rich man’s extramarital affair scandal and as the wife of the man who suddenly stands at the center of controversy. The show premiered on December 6, 2025, and has dropped four episodes so far.

