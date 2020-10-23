Park Seo Joon purchases Gangnam's Sinsa Dong building for a WHOPPING 9 million USD: Report

Park Seo Joon was recently reported to have purchased Gangnam's Sinsa Dong building for over 9 million USD. Scroll down for details.

It was recently reported by All K Pop that actor Park Seo Joon purchased a building in Gangnam's Sinsa Dong at 11 billion KRW (9.7 million USD) in Spring this year. The actor’s new abode is located in the near vicinity of high-traffic public transportation stations in Apgu-Jeong, with one below ground floor and five above-ground floors.

It was also revealed that Park Seo Joon invited his longtime hairstylist and style team to relocate their businesses to the 3rd-5th floors of this building at low costs, in light of the COVID19 pandemic. At the work front, fans are awaiting heartthrob Park Seo Joon to greet viewers on the big screen soon with his new film Dream.

In case you missed it, in September, Seo-joon revealed that V from BTS has watched both Suits and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim in its entirety while sharing the Wooga Squad remains in contact often with Taehyung talking a lot about their dramas. Seo-joon also recalled how he, TaeTae and Hyun-sik had a sleepover at his home which he shared with his parents around the time of the interview and how the trio ate lamb skewers while watching a movie.

"As much as Taehyung supports and likes us, Hyung-sik and I also support Taehyung’s work a lot. All of his actions are so lovable that it is impossible to not be thankful for him. He also cutely threatened us saying that it will not be okay if we don’t go to his concert," Seo-joon quipped.

