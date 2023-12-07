Park Seo Joon recalls funny story about being called father-in-law in new You Quiz on the Block preview
Park Seo Joon talking about his real name Park Young Gyu remembers being called father-in-law in the new You Quiz on the Block preview ahead of the Gyeongseong Creature premiere.
-
Park Seo Joon’s real name is Park Young Gyu
-
Park Seo Joon’s Gyeongseong Creature is set to premiere on December 22
On December 7th, the entertainment program You Quiz on the Block by tvN released a teaser video showcasing actor Park Seo Joon as their upcoming guest. Park Seo Joon recalled funny stories about his original name in the new preview.
Park Seo Joon talks about being called father-in-law in You Quiz in the Block's new preview
In the preview video, Park Seo Joon shares, “My real name is Park Young Gyu.” Yoo Jae Suk jokingly remarks, “It reminds me of actor Park Young Gyu.” In his remarks, Park Seo Joon added, “People used to call me 'father-in-law' when they saw me,” laughing. Actor Park Young Gyu became known for the line What’s wrong with you, father-in-law? in the sitcom Soonpoong Clinic in the past. Park Seo Joon reveals that he later sought a naming service to adopt the name Seo Joon.
Furthermore, Park Seo Joon discusses his Hollywood debut in The Marvels. Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho pose various questions, including inquiries about the atmosphere on the set of a Hollywood movie and whether he had to sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding the content. Aware that Bong Joon Ho was filming on the set next to The Marvels in Hollywood, Park Seo Joon reached out to the director. The actor discloses that they subsequently met, sparking curiosity among viewers.
More about Gyeongseong Creature
Jang Tae Sang, a prosperous and renowned figure in Bukchon, Gyeongseong, is recognized for his quick reactions, sharp insight, and sociability, making him a valuable source of information. His involvement with Yoon Chae Ok prompts a reevaluation of his priorities.
Yoon Chae Ok, a renowned todugun specializing in finding missing people, had a challenging childhood, traveling between Manchuria and Shanghai with her father. Acquiring survival skills such as marksmanship, knife usage, and machinery handling, she arrives in Gyeongseong in search of her missing mother. Collaborating with Jang Tae Sang, they investigate a series of mysterious missing person cases, uncovering a grim reality.
