Park Seo Joon receives THIS gift from Dream co-star IU on Gyeongseong Creature 2's filming set; Watch

Park Seo Joon received a coffee truck on the set of Gyeongseong Creature season 2 from his friend IU. The Hotel Del Luna star showed her support through this gift for her co-star from the film Dream on his new project. The Itaewon class actor took to Instagram to share this special moment. Let's check out what message IU sent to him!

Park Seo Joon received a coffee truck from IU

On August 22, the Gyeongseong Creature actor shared on his Instagram story that the My Mister actress sent a surprise gift for him on the set of the drama's season 2. Previously, it was confirmed that the upcoming K-drama Netflix had renewed for the next season even though the first one has not aired yet, raising anticipation among fans. With special messages and banners, the two stars radiated the exact same energy they showed in the film Dream. While referring to her character Somin who is a producing director in the movie, Park Seo Joon captioned, "Somin PD you succeeded?!". The love-hate relationship their characters had in the film seemed to be alive somewhere within the actors and it was evident. She also wrote an acrostic poem made out of his syllables which meant Park Seo Joon is freaking talented. On the banners, it was written, "Clappings!!! Seo Joon prepared this for the Gyeongseong Creature team". Another said, "I am supporting Park Seo Joon and the team of Gyeongseong Creature - IU Dream". Actor Heo Joon Seok who was also a part of the Dream movie came to visit the actor with a food truck to show his support to the Hwarang actor. Calling Heo Joon Seok and IU cute, he showed his happiness by receiving immense love from his friends.

About Gyeongseong Creature

The K-drama is set in the year 1945 in Japanese rule over Korea. In the spring, two young adults face a dangerous creature born of greed in the city of Gyeongseong. The K-drama features Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Wi Ha Joon, and more. It is set to release before the end of this year, while the second season is in the making.

