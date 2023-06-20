Park Seo Joon dating famous Youtuber and artist xooos? Actor’s agency shares brief response

Recently, a South Korean media outlet reported that Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon is in a relationship with YouTuber xooos (Hong Soo Yeon), which came as a surprise to fans of both the celebrities. They were apparently seen on several dates around Seoul and have even been introduced to her best friends earlier. A picture of both of them with their friends was also posted on June 20th.

Park Seo Joon’s agency’s response:

Seeing the reports, Park Seo Joon’s agency Awesome Entertainment shared a response on June 20th. They said that it was difficult to confirm the reports since it is their artist’s private life. They also apologized for the brief response as they are not able to confirm nor deny any of the reports. He gained recognition for his character Park Sae Royi in Itaewon Class and became a global sensation. He is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film Concrete Utopia, where he is starring alongside Park Bo Young and Lee Byung Hun.

About xooos:

Xooos or Hong Soo Yeon is a popular YouTuber who is known for her angelic voice and entertaining personality. She currently has 1.45 million subscribers on her channel and she is famous on Instagram as well, with 676K followers. She has been seen hanging out with many celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Jennie and others. She is also an artist under WAVY and has released an EP called Made in Heart on May 30 with five tracks in it, Joy, Fabricated Love, Lavender, Bad At Us and There There. She is also known for her covers on YouTube like The Weeknd’s Out Of Time and Charlie Puth’s Light Switch.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa breaks record to become first K-pop idol with over 95 million followers on Instagram

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha t