Park Seo Joon to return to South Korea amidst Marvel schedule? Report

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021
   
Park Seo Joon at a movie premiere
Park Seo Joon at a movie premiere : courtesy of News1
The world went into a frenzy learning that Park Seo Joon is about to take his exceptional acting skills to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The thought that their 2 worlds are just about to collide in order to create something larger than life is enough to get the fans and their theories rolling. Park Seo Joon departed from the Incheon International Airport in South Korea on September 3 to reach Los Angeles for his MCU shoot.

 

On November 2, it was reported that the actor is said to have returned to his homeland after 2 months, though the shoot for his character’s part is still incomplete. With the filming for ‘The Marvels’ scheduled for a later date, Park Seo Joon will reportedly take part in some of his domestic schedules and hence has temporarily returned.

 

His name was found among the cast of the second edition of ‘Captain Marvel’, to be called ‘The Marvels’, though no confirmation came from the studio’s or the actor’s end. Soon, his agency released a statement, “We thank the many people who have shown interest and support for Park Seo Joon as he takes on this new challenge, we are well aware that many people are curious about the name of the film in which he will be appearing, his character, the filming location, and his filming schedule, but we plan to reveal the details of the movie at a later date.”

 

The release date for ‘The Marvels’ starring Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law and others alongside Park Seo Joon, recently was postponed to February 17, 2023, instead of the original plan of November 11, 2022.

 

Are you looking forward to Park Seo Joon’s role in the MCU? Let us know below.

