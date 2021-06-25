Park Seo Joon reveals he's curious as to what the future holds for him & shares he may NOT act forever

Park Seo Joon recently teamed up with W Korea to grace the cover of the July issue! Read on to find out.

One cannot even imagine Korean dramas and the global wave of Hallyu culture without the mention of Park Seo Joon! The talented, handsome and charismatic actor and superstar started by doing smaller roles in dramas like Dream High 2 and A Witch's Hold before he landed his bigger parts in Kill Me, Heal Me and She Was Pretty! Over the years, the actor has solidified his position in the industry with terrific performances in dramas like Fight For My Way, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim and more recently in Itaewon Class. He also made a brief appearance in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite as Choi Woo Shik's friend.

Park Seo Joon featured in W Korea's latest pictorial where he discussed his 10th debut anniversary, the drama that proved to be a turning point in his career, his future projects and why he thinks he may not act forever! Shocked? Well, Park Seo Joon shared that he is curious to know what his life looks like 10 years down the line and confessed that he wants to leave a lot of possibilities open in the future. He said, "Rather than say ‘I’m going to live as an actor forever,’ I want to leave a lot of possibilities open. Nobody knows the future, and acting may not be everything in life."

Meanwhile, Park Seo Joon has reportedly received a proposal for ‘The Marvels’ (renamed from ‘Captain Marvel 2’) and completed an internal review. It is also stated that Park Seo Joon will be leaving for the US in the second half of this year after his current filming of the movie ‘Concrete Utopia’ ends. Park Seo Joon's agency responded cryptically, fuelling the speculation further. Well, we would love to see Park Seo Joon act for life!

