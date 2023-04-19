Park Seo Joon reveals why he did not attend Dream co-star IU’s concert; ‘I was very disappointed’

Actor Park Seo Joon and IU are set to appear together on screen in director Lee Byung Hun’s film ‘Dream’. He recently made headlines when he revealed that he was unable to attend IU's concert despite being invited. The actor, who is known for his roles in popular K-dramas such as ‘Itaewon Class’ and ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim,’ spoke about his admiration for the singer and actress during a recent appearance.

Park Seo Joon shares about him being able to attend IU’s concert

Park Seo Joon said he was invited to IU’s concert. He stated, "I was invited to the concert, but I couldn't go because there was filming. It was a concert in Jamsil, so I was very disappointed." However, he felt that they have become good friends now.

Park Seo Joon’s admiration for IU

Park Seo Joon and IU had great chemistry in their work together. The former has admired her success as both an actor and singer, and they connected over their mutual interest in acting. He believes their good intentions helped them create a natural tiki-taka chemistry. Park Seo Joon noticed a new, lighter side of IU during their work together, and enjoyed seeing her handle comedic scenes. Although they became closer during their overseas filming, Park Seo Joon is cautious about defining the level of their intimacy.

The actor went on to share that he had been a fan of IU since his college days and had always admired her music and talent. He further elaborated, IU's success as both a singer and an actress is truly remarkable, and that he found her approach to acting very interesting. They both had similar reasons for choosing to act in ‘Dream’. The actor went on to say that their on-screen chemistry was smooth and natural. He added that, in the world of acting, the audience's reactions are often more significant than the actors' actions themselves.

About Korean film Dream

'Dream' is a movie that tells the narrative of Yoon Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon), a football player who suddenly becomes a coach, and Lee So Min (IU), a producer with eyes on her own goal of filming a documentary. The two face unattainable challenges with an amateur ragtag national team.

