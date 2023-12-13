Park Seo Joon shares two cents on upcoming drama Gyeongseong Creature; reveals secret of turning down offers

Park Seo Joon is currently busy promoting his upcoming series, Gyeongseong Creature, which is slated to release on December 22. He recently talked about his new project and opened up about facing the challenges of handling work offers and the pressure of being called a top star.

He expressed his thoughts as he appeared in an episode of producer Na Yeong Seok‘s YouTube channel, Fullmoon.

Park Seo Joon discusses about the difficulty of rejecting projects

On December 12, Park Seo Joon shed light on carrying the weight of the term 'top star.' He said that since he is labeled as a Korean star, he feels extremely grateful to his fans. He further stated that their unconditional love and support are what motivate him to work harder.

The Fight for My Way actor also focused on the difficulties that are posed by the 52-hour workweek system introduced in South Korea. For the uninformed, the Korean government reduced the maximum work hours from 68 to 52 in 2018 and in November 2023, the government sustained its decision to maintain the 52-hour workweek system.

The actor emphasized that with the 52-hour work schedule, it usually takes a year to complete a project. In fact, he filmed his upcoming series, Gyeongseong Creature for two years. Therefore, if he wants to decline any work offer, he does that at the earliest because he feels that holding onto a script for 2-3 weeks and not giving a response to the production team is impolite.

Advertisement

Speaking further, Park Seo Joon said that he is thankful for the projects being proposed to him, but he has to make the difficult choice of saying no for the sake of the production team.

More about Park Seo Joon’s Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature features Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in the lead roles. Set in the backdrop of 1945 in Gyeongseong, the story focuses on the lives of two individuals who confront strange monsters born out of human greed. During the Japanese colonial rule over Korea, the survival tale revolves around Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon), who is a wealthy owner of a pawn shop and Yoon Chae Ok (Han So Hee), who is a specialist in finding missing people.

Park Seo Joon is one of the successful actors in South Korea, and has a diverse range of projects under his belt. His cameo in Captain Marvel 2 and lead role in Concrete Utopia have created a lot of buzz lately.

He is not only known for his K-dramas, but also for his appearances on Korean variety shows such as Jinny’s Kitchen, Youn’s Stay and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Gyeongseong Creature trailer OUT: Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee get serious with fear; Watch