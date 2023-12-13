Park Seo Joon shares update on fellow Wooga Squad member BTS’ V after his military enlistment

BTS' V, along with leader RM, began his military service on December 11. In a recent live session with Na PD, Park Seo Joon provided updates on his close friend V. Alongside his fellow BTS members, V's friends from The Wooga Squad, including Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, and ZE:A's Park Hyung Sik, also bid him farewell. The name Wooga is an abbreviation for the phrase Are we family? (Woori-ga Gajok-inga?).

Park Seo Joon says V is bright and cheerful

Previously, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik posted a Wooga Squad group picture, capturing each member touching V's shaved head. Seo Joon expressed, 'Our makdaengi (a variation of 'maknae'), have a safe service!' Now, Park Seo Joon has shared another update regarding V's military enlistment.

In a recent live broadcast, Na PD observed numerous purple heart emojis in the comments and inquired about V's well-being after his enlistment. Park Seo Joon provided reassurance, mentioning that he had spoken to V before his enlistment and V's voice sounded cheerful. V made a promise to return safely.

Na PD discussed BTS V’s military service with Park Seo Joon, mentioning that this enlistment is a notable event that grabbed the nation's attention. Na PD inquired about V's well-being, noting the abundance of purple hearts in the chat and suggesting that fans who miss Taehyung are likely watching.

He asked if V had completed the enlistment process smoothly. To which Park Seo Joon replied, “I saw him before he left, and we spoke on the phone before enlisting. He promised to return safe and sound in no time. His voice sounded upbeat and cheerful, so I assumed he'd fit right in. He's such a gregarious person that I'm confident he'll get along with everyone right away.”

V's second day in the military had already passed. So, recalling Park Seo Joon's own enlistment, they speculated on what V would be up to right now. They mentioned that it was V's second day in the military, acknowledging the challenges he might be facing. Park Seo Joon shared his own experience of training at Nonsan and the uncertainties that come with the early days of enlistment. They speculated on V's current activities, such as having dinner, cleaning shared spaces, and receiving training gear. Park Seo Joon reflected on his early enlistment, and they acknowledged V's status as a global star.

More about V’s friendship with Wooga Squad

BTS' V and Park Seo Joon's close friendship began during the filming of the 2016 K-drama Hwarang, marking V's acting debut. Despite the challenges of filming, V completed his role, with Park Seo Joon mentoring and supporting him behind the scenes. The camaraderie extended to another cast member, Park Hyung Sik, part of the Wooga squad, introduced to V by Park Seo Joon.

Park Seo Joon also brought Choi Woo Shik, known for Parasite, and his longtime friend Peakboy into the group. The Wooga squad, consisting of Park Seo Joon, V, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy, is celebrated for their strong bond and mutual support in various public and private endeavors.

