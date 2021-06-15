Park Seo Joon to star in MCU’s Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson? Agency responds

Reports suggest that the actor was offered a role in Brie Larson’s upcoming movie and has even accepted the offer after an internal review. Read on to find out more about it.

The heartthrob of millions of Korean culture fans might just be on his way to make more fans overseas! Park Seo Joon, known for his incredible acting talent and boasting a roster of super hit projects, could be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022. He has acted in popular shows such as What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Fight for My Way, Hwarang and more. The latest addition to this could turn out to be the world’s biggest and most revered superhero community, Marvel.

On June 15, Star News reported that Park Seo Joon received a proposal for ‘The Marvels’ (renamed from ‘Captain Marvel 2’) and completed an internal review. According to the report, a source from the film industry revealed this to the news outlet. It also stated that Park Seo Joon will be leaving for the US in the second half of this year, after his current filming of movie ‘Concrete Utopia’ ends.

After the news, the actor’s agency, Awesome ENT responded vaguely to another K-media outlet based on the previous report. They only said, “No comments.” This unclear answer raises more doubts regarding the actor joining the MCU.

‘The Marvels’ is a sequel to the first solo female-led superhero movie, ‘Captain Marvel’. The first movie was also one of the few to surpass USD 1 billion in global box office while being the first female superhero movie to do so.

The movie will revolve around Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as the S.W.O.R.D agent Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, a teenager with abilities who idolises Captain Marvel.

Park Seo Joon is the second Korean actor to enter the MCU. First is the Korean-American actor Ma Dong Seok, who is playing the role of a superhero in ‘Eternals’.

It will be interesting to see which character the Korean heartthrob will be playing, and will it actually have some meat or be on the sidelines, if the reports turn out to be true.

