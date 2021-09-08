Park Seo Joon starrer 'Itaewon Class' to have a Japanese remake? Find out

We might get a Japanese adaptation of Park Seo Joon's Itaewon Class very soon! Yes, you read it right. According to a report stated by My Daily on September 8, JTBC's hit drama 'Itaewon Class', which gained popularity both in South Korea and other foreign countries, will have a Japanese adaptation titled 'Roppongi Class'. A well-known Japanese magazine, Weekly Women, shared that the popular drama will be remade in a Japan next summer (2022).

For those unversed, 'Itaewon Class' is an emotional drama centred around a young orphaned man Park Sae Royi (Park Seo Joon) and his fight against Jangga Group's founder, Jang Dae Hee (Yoo Jae Myung) to become the most powerful businessman in the country. After much struggle and deliberation, Park Sae Royi manages to establish Danbam in 'Itaewon Class' with the help of the feisty Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da Mi) and his two other friends. 'Itaewon Class' is a beautiful human drama about love, loss, friendship, success and individuality. Additionally, due to its popularity, 'Itaewon Class' also won the Best Drama Award at the Asian Television Award on January 2021.

It is reported that Japanese actor Takeuchi Ryoma is in talks to play Park Sae Ro Yi's character in the Japanese adaptation. He is best known for his role as Shinnosuke Tomari, the main character of the Kamen Rider series 'Kamen Rider Drive'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

