Park Seo Joon talks about the time Marvel approached him; Resumes filming after recovering from COVID-19

Like most people, Park Seo Joon seems to be a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the influence it brings over the global audience. No stranger to fame, Park Seo Joon was just as shocked as anyone when he first heard about him being approached for a role by the movie franchise.

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor revealed his exact thoughts saying, “When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it.” While he did not delve a lot into the details of his role or the movie in general, the actor did talk about his experience working in the internationally famed MCU along with a widely loved cast.

“I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”

Park Seo Joon returned from his international filming in late 2021 to work on some domestic projects and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 19. After being released from quarantine, the actor has reportedly resumed filming for his upcoming film ‘Dream’ opposite IU. According to reports, he has left for Hungary as of March 3.

