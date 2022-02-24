Park Seo Joon tests positive for COVID-19; Currently in self-quarantine

On February 24, it was revealed that actor Park Seo Joon has tested positive for COVID-19. His self-diagnosis kit gave a positive result on February 18, before he left for work at a filming site. Following this, his PCR test also diagnosed him with the virus as the results came out positive on February 19.

According to his agency Awesome ENT’s statement, the actor regularly underwent pre-emptive tests using self-diagnosis kits before his schedule. The actor is currently in quarantine after testing positive on February 19. His expected release from quarantine is for February 25. Park Seo Joon’s agency also notified that the actor has completed his 2 vaccine doses as well as taken a booster shot. He is said to not be experiencing any major symptoms as of now.

Park Seo Joon has been introduced among the cast for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Captain Marvel film, titled ‘The Marvels’, though not much has been revealed about his role so far. The actor also stars in a sports comedy drama named ‘Dream’ alongside singer IU and will be seen in the disaster-thriller ‘Concrete Utopia’ with Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young.

The overseas filming schedule for ‘Dream’ is set to resume while Park Seo Joon has returned to South Korea for his domestic projects. We wish a speedy recovery to the actor.

