Park Seo Joon thanks fans for birthday wishes, shares celebration PICS

Park Seo Joon cuts the cake on December 16. The actor shared goofy pictures from his birthday celebration and took the time to thank the fans on social media. 2023 was a huge year for him as he made his Hollywood debut with The Marvels. He will be taking the lead role in Gyeongseong Creature along with Han So Hee which is scheduled to release on December 22.

Park Seo Joon shares playful pictures of birthday celebration

On December 17, Park Seo Joon took to Instagram and shared pictures from his birthday celebration. The actor sincerely thanked everyone for the wishes. He also got goofy and playful as he posted a few pictures of his birthday on Instagram. Here is a look.

More about Gyeongseong Creature

Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 featuring Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, and Wi Ha Joon will premiere on December 22. The horror historical piece is set in 1945 Seoul. The drama is much awaited by fans, and they eagerly wait for its release as the three popular K-drama stars unite for this project.

It is directed by Jung Dong Yoon who also worked on the popular workplace sports drama Hot Stove League. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script and is known for several hits like the Dr Romantic series, Where Stars Land, and What Happens to My Family.

Han So Hee, Park Seo Joon, and Wi Ha Joon will be taking the lead roles in the drama. Kim Hae Sook, Soo Hyun, Jo Han Chul and other brilliant actors are also a part of this project.

The story is set in 1945, when colonial South Korea was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. She had a tough upbringing and hence she is good with weapons and knows how to defend herself. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible reality.

