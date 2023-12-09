Park Seo Joon throws early birthday surprise for BTS’ V; recalls staying at latter’s residence for few months

Famous actor Park Seo Joon appeared in an episode of a YouTube channel where producer Na Yeong Seok invited him to plan an early birthday celebration for popular BTS member V, who will be enlisting in the military.

In the video, Park Seo Joon prepared a special meal for V and shared an anecdote of the time when he stayed at the latter’s home for two months!

For the uninitiated, Park Seo Joon and BTS’ V are part of a friends’ group called Wooga Squad, which consists of five renowned Korean celebrities. Apart from the duo, the remaining three squad members are actor-singer Park Hyung Sik, actor Choi Woo Shik and rapper Peakboy.

Park Seo Joon reveals he lived at V's house for two months

The video titled “It’s because I’m grateful to Taehyung” was posted on a YouTube channel called ‘Channel Fullmoon.’ In the video, Park Seo Joon spoke about his friendship with V and how it started. The two met during the shoot of their 2016 drama, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

He recalled that BTS' V (Taehyung) was the first to approach him and they got along really well, despite the age difference between them.

Speaking further, Park Seo Joon revealed that he stayed at V’s place for almost 2 months as the former’s house was under renovation. He said that his overseas shoot schedule had ended early and he came back to Korea while the construction was still ongoing.

Since V’s house is in the same neighborhood, Park Seo Joon moved in for a few months. During his stay at V’s residence, the actor also bonded with the K-pop idol’s parents.

Park Seo Joon’s surprise birthday plan for BTS’ V left him overwhelmed

Recently, BTS’ agency announced that its four members (RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) will be enlisting very soon. Therefore, in the new YouTube video, actor Park Seo Joon and producer Na Yeong Seok had come up with a special plan for V’s birthday, which is on December 30th, and the singer would be off to his mandatory service by then.

Park Seo Joon, who has shown his culinary skills on the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, prepared a hearty meal for V and then the actor and producer headed off to the location where V was busy filming. They set up birthday banners and cake, and when V entered the room, they started singing Happy Birthday. V was taken aback and couldn’t stop smiling. Then, the trio continued the celebration with good food and conversations.

Take a look at the show on Channel Fullmoon featuring Park Seo Joon and V:

