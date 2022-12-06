Park Seo Joon to reportedly play the role of Prince Yan in the upcoming movie ‘The Marvels’

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of ‘The Marvels’ after Park Seo Joon's announcement that he will make his Hollywood debut in the film. According to reports, the actor will play Prince Yan, Carol Danver's husband and the leader of the musical planet.

The Marvels is an upcoming American Superhero film which is sequel to the 2019 marvel movie ‘Captain Marvel.’ Numerous well-known actors, including Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and many others, will appear in the film. Marvel Studios is the producer and Walt Disney Motion Pictures is the distributor of ‘The Marvels.’ The script for the film was written by Gene Colan and Roy Thomas, and it is directed by Nia DaCosta. As part of the MCU's Phase Five, the film is slated for release on July 28, 2023, in the United States.

Park Seo Joon’s reported role in the movie

On December 5, 2022 it was reported that Park Seo Joon will play the role of Prince Yan who is the husband of Carol Danver known as Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson. Prince Yan will be the leader of a musical planet and everyone living there must sing in order to communicate with each other.

About Park Seo Joon

Famous South Korean actor Park Seo Joon has appeared in numerous tv dramas and movies, earning him acclaim both home and internationally. The actor first made appearances in a number of Korean dramas, including ‘Dream High 2’ (2012), ‘A Word From Warm Heart’ (2013), and ‘A Witch's Romance’ (2014). With his appearances in dramas like ‘Kill Me Heal Me’ (2015), ‘She Was Pretty’ (2015), ‘Hwarang’ (2016), ‘Fight For My Way’ (2017), ‘What's Wrong with Secretary Kim’ (2018), ‘Itaewon Class’ (2020), and many more, the actor soon became well-known.