Park Seo Joon transforms into Prince Yan with unique look for The Marvels; FIRST dialogue teased

Park Seo Joon's unique appearance as Prince Yan in The Marvels has sparked online interest ahead of the film's release next week. The Marvels is set to premiere in theaters on November 10 and marks Park Seo Joon's first appearance in a Marvel Studios production. His new look as the upcoming film’s character is gaining buzz on social media with release of new trailer and his official first dialogue teasers in the film.

Park Seo Joon's new look as Prince Yan for The Marvels

Marvel Studios generated excitement on November 3rd by releasing a new trailer for The Marvels. In the film, Park Seo Joon portrays Prince Yan, a character from the alien planet Aladna. This makes Park Seo Joon the third Korean actor to feature in a Marvel film, following in the footsteps of actors like Bae Soo Hyun and Ma Dong Seok.In the new trailer the actor has embodied his character flaunting a distinctive style along with his first iconic dialogues “It’s time” and “I will never kneel” adding a strong sense of excitement for the actor’s fans.

The unique appearance of Park Seo Joon's character in the film has sparked discussions among Korean netizens, who shared their thoughts on his portrayal of the strong headed alien prince.

Watch the trailer here-

In an exclusive interview with the South Korean media outlet Cine21, director Nia DaCosta, the filmmaker behind The Marvels, shared that she was impressed by Park Seo Joon's performance in the K-drama Itaewon Class.

Nia DaCosta mentioned that she watched the South Korean series during the COVID-19 pandemic after being recommended the series by some of her friends. When she was offered the opportunity to direct The Marvels and had to select an actor for the role of Prince Yan, Park Seo Joon came to her mind, ultimately leading to his casting in the film.

More about Park Seo Joon as Prince Yan

Marvel Studios unveiled character posters for the highly anticipated film The Marvels on October 16. In the comic books, Park Seo Joon's character, Prince Yan, hails from the planet of Aladna, a captivating world where rhyming speech is the norm. On Aladna, only women traditionally had the power to select their partners, but Prince Yan played a role in ending this practice. Additionally, he serves as the romantic interest of Captain Marvel, portrayed by Brie Larson in the movie.

The Marvels centers around three women with superpowers. Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, while Teyonah Parris portrays Monica Rambeau. Additionally, Iman Vellani takes on the role of Ms. Marvel. This trio of superheroines will join forces in the movie.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Seo Joon is ready to save the day in international poster for The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and more